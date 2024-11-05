Red Sox Predicted To Land Superstar Free-Agent Closer On $56 Million Contract
The Boston Red Sox bullpen obviously must improve this winter, but should that mean they spend big on a free-agent closer?
Closers have been a market inefficiency for the past couple of Major League Baseball offseasons. Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets and Josh Hader of the Houston Astros signed massive contracts that could hamper their organizations in the next few seasons, especially if they continue on their respective downward trajectories.
With that being said, the Red Sox don't have a clear-cut closer for the 2025 season, as veteran Kenley Jansen is likely to depart in free agency. There are in-house options like rookie standout Justin Slaten and rehabbing All-Star Liam Hendriks that could make sense, but perhaps dipping into the free-agent market will be the safest solution.
Tanner Scott of the San Diego Padres looks to be the best free-agent closer available. Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierke of MLB Trade Rumors recently projected a four-year, $56 million contract for Scott, with Dierke and McDonald predicting he would sign in Boston.
"Of the 97 relievers with at least 100 innings since the start of 2023, Scott trails only Emmanuel Clase with a 2.04 earned run average. His 31.3% strikeout rate checks in 15th among that group, while his 50.4% ground-ball percentage ranks 22nd," the authors said.
"Scott is better than the relievers who have landed in the three-year, $30MM range (i.e. Robert Stephenson, Taylor Rogers, Rafael Montero). He should get four years and has an outside shot at five."
Franco predicted Scott would sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, while Adams paired him with the New York Yankees.
Only 30 years old, Scott has the stuff to stay effective in a closer role for the foreseeable future. He's also cut down his walk rate dramatically over the past two seasons, signifying that the stats he's putting up are sustainable because of his improved command.
Bringing Scott to Boston might be risky from a financial perspective, but fans would love to see this Red Sox team start taking those kinds of risks again. It's time for the Red Sox to get back to being the Red Sox, and a Scott signing would be a big step in that direction.
