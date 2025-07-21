Red Sox Predicted To Trade Jarren Duran To Surprise NL Contender
If Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is going to get traded, some might assume it's going to be to the San Diego Padres.
The Padres have shown a lot of enthusiasm for Duran, dating back before his breakout season in 2024. They've been reported to have a ton of interest in him at this year's deadline, and they have an obvious need in left field.
However, there's not much that the Padres could give the Red Sox that would make their chances of a playoff berth better in 2025, which would be the only real impetus for trading Duran at the deadline instead of waiting until the offseason.
Could another team step up and make that sort of "baseball trade" from contender to contender? MLB Network analyst Greg Amsinger thinks so, and he thinks that team will be the one led by the former Red Sox president of baseball operations.
On Sunday, Amsinger predicted that the Red Sox would ship Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, thanks in part to PBO Dave Dombrowski's aggressive nature.
"I think Jarren Duran is gonna get a haul for the Boston Red Sox," Amsinger said. "I know the Red Sox value him, but they've got too many outfielders.
"Dave Dombrowski does a deal with his former organization. Jarren Duran will be playing center field for the Philadelphia Phillies."
Duran, 28, is somehow the odd man out in the Red Sox outfield just a year after making an All-Star appearance and finishing eighth in Most Valuable Player voting. But to a degree, it makes sense, because he has the lowest OPS in a group featuring Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and rookie star Roman Anthony.
Then the obvious question becomes who the Red Sox would be getting back. With the front office's stated goal of acquiring controllable, impactful starting pitching, the first name that looks like an obvious fit is rookie righty Mick Abel (if we're considering number-one prospect Andrew Painter off-limits).
Abel is still learning the ropes, so it's a big risk to count on him in the rotation the rest of the way. Boston's already traded for one inexperienced big-league starter this year in Kyle Harrison, and he's struggling to adjust in Triple-A with his new organization.
Maybe it's not wise to put money down on Amsinger's prediction. But is there a world in which Dombrowski blows the Red Sox away with an offer they can't refuse for Duran? Absolutely.
And, of course, the Red Sox will open a three-game series with the Phillies on Monday night, so Dombrowski will get plenty of looks at Duran this week.