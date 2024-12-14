Red Sox Proposed Triston Casas Blockbuster Lands $77 Million All-Star From Pirates
The Boston Red Sox continue to explore Triston Casas trades, whether fans love it or hate it.
The slugging first baseman Casas has 40-homer potential, and no one denies it. But because he plays a very un-premium position at first base, he's been a popular trade candidate to help the Red Sox solve their lefty-righty crisis in the lineup, because he adds to the logjam of lefties.
If Casas does get traded, it seems obvious that the Red Sox would be getting a reliable major-league starting pitcher in return. But which pitcher would make it worth their while, and which pitchers are even available to begin with?
John Perrotto of Pittsburgh Baseball Now recently proposed a blockbuster that would send Casas to the Pittsburgh Pirates, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller, second baseman Nick Gonzales, and pitching prospect Luis Castillo.
"The Boston Red Sox are open to trading Casas and moving Rafael Devers to first base. Casas would be a good fit for the Pirates as he is 24, bats left-handed and is not eligible for free agency until 2028," Perrotto said.
"The Red Sox would want a lot in return, and the Pirates would likely have to start a multiple-player offer with right-hander Mitch Keller. Adding second baseman Nick Gonzales and pitching prospect Jesus Castillo might complete the deal."
Keller, 28, is an interesting arm to consider, given the price tags for starting pitching nowadays. He averages just over a four ERA in the last three seasons, but has made 92 starts in that time frame and made the All-Star team in 2023, racking up a career-high 210 strikeouts.
Keller has four years remaining on the $77 million extension he signed with Pittsburgh, only $5.8 million of which is paid down. Compared to the salaries pitchers are getting on the open market this winter, the deal still looks like good value for Pittsburgh.
Gonzales, 25, has a .255/.300/.386 slash line in 129 big-league games, and it's not clear why Boston would want him since he's still a bit of a project. With Kristian Campbell waiting in the wings, it only makes sense to acquire a new second baseman if they're a surefire big-league starter.
As the throw-in in the deal, Castillo could be anything. Whether the Red Sox would be interested at all comes down mostly to Keller because, again, it's unclear why they'd want Gonzales. And even if Luis Castillo of Seattle is all Boston can get for Casas, Keller doesn't seem like enough by comparison.
