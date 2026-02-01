Where Matt Thaiss, Connor Wong Stand on Red Sox Catcher Depth Chart

The Boston Red Sox created a serious spring training storyline on Saturday evening.

According to a Saturday report from Andrew Parker of SoxProspects, the Red Sox signed seven-year major league veteran catcher Matt Thaiss to a minor-league contract. Thaiss, though he hasn't lived up to his billing as a former first-round pick, can be a capable backup in the big leagues.

That, quite obviously, put current Red Sox backup Connor Wong in a bit more danger than he would have been if the Red Sox had maintained the status quo. But how does the current pecking order shake out, and what would have to change by the end of spring training to force a shakeup?

Thaiss still likely behind Wong, but not set in stone

It shouldn't come as a surprise to Red Sox fans, but on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed that heading into spring training, Wong would have the "clear inside track" to the No. 2 catcher spot on the big-league roster.

"Thaiss, a former first-round pick who has appeared in 305 major league games since debuting in 2019, could theoretically push Connor Wong for the backup catcher spot behind Carlos Narváez with a strong spring training, though Wong (despite having minor league options remaining) has the clear inside track to that job," Cotillo wrote.

"For now, Thaiss is the third catcher on the depth chart, joining Jason Delay as veteran free agent options who have signed non-roster deals this offseason."

Cotillo painted Thaiss as "Connor Wong insurance," and perhaps that's the most accurate description he'll have all year. But it shouldn't be discounted that Narváez wore down as the year went along, had a minor knee procedure at the end of the season, and generally overperformed expectations at the plate. The Sox may need Narváez insurance at some point too.

Without knowing some of the specifics of Thaiss' contract, it still stands to reason that if he doesn't make the big-league team, he could go elsewhere, either at the end of spring training (a given with most veteran non-roster invites), or early in the regular season if he has an opt-out.

Wong will be under the microscope. If he hits in spring training like he did during the regular season, the Red Sox would be at liberty to send him to Triple-A to work himself out.

