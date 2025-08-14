Red Sox Retain 6-Year Veteran Hurler After Clearing Waivers
The Boston Red Sox had already lost one right-handed reliever to waivers in August, but they won't lose another.
Boston designated Jorge Alcala for assignment on Aug. 5, and he was quickly picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals. But when they did to same on Monday to 32-year-old Nick Burdi, they found their luck was better this time around.
Burdi will stay in the Boston organization, thanks to passing through waivers. He was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, according to the official transactions log.
Nick Burdi outrighted to Triple-A Worcester after going unclaimed
Burdi, a six-year veteran, could have rejected an outright assignment in theory, because he has over three years of service time. He's instead headed back to Worcester, where he's been dominant this season when healthy.
In 24 Triple-A innings, Burdi owns a 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and a .184 opponents' batting average. He also made four appearances at the big-league level this season, allowing no earned runs of his own, but allowing two crucial inherited runners to score during his only meaningful outing against the Atlanta Braves.
Burdi, perhaps somewhat prematurely, tweeted an apparent goodbye to the Red Sox organization upon the news of his DFA on Monday.
“Thank you Red Sox for letting me put on a big league uniform again. Will see what the next chapter brings!” wrote Burdi.
Burdi still has two minor-league options available, so the Red Sox can call him up and send him back down freely for the rest of the season if they choose to. But the point of DFAing him was clearing his spot on the 40-man roster, so he'd have to be added back in order to recall him to Boston.
It would seem as if the only way Burdi gets another shot at the big-league level this season is if someone gets injured or struggles so mightily that they force themselves out of a roster spot. And even then, he might not be at the top of the Triple-A pecking order.
Regardless, Burdi is a talented arm who showed brief flashes of excellence last year with the New York Yankees, and there could come a day when the Red Sox are glad they didn't lose him. If he sticks around in the offseason and remains healthy, perhaps the coaching staff will tinker with his arsenal and make him a weapon moving forward.