Red Sox Reunion An Option Involving World Series Champ
Could the Boston Red Sox reunite with an old friend this summer?
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is two weeks away and Boston still could use more catching depth behind rookie phenom Carlos Narváez. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that former Boston catcher Christian Vázquez is someone to watch ahead of the deadline.
"On paper, (Connor Wong) should be the type of backup any team wants: someone who used to start, is still young, has improved defensively and can provide some pop when he does play," Cotillo said. "But in a much-different role (27 starts), Wong has hit .149 with a single RBI and zero extra-base hits. He has a .384 OPS in 98 plate appearances and is 5-for-36 since June 1.
"Wong would likely be hitting better if he was an everyday player in a routine and he might break out again if he gets traded and gets that opportunity. For now, though, he represents an offensive black hole when he plays and a contending team may want to upgrade. One name to watch? Old friend Christian Vázquez, who is also not hitting (.170 average, .492 OPS) but has some intangibles the Red Sox like. The Twins would probably trade him in a salary dump."
Vázquez knows a thing or two about finding success in Boston. Adding him wouldn't move the needle too much, but it's a move that arguably could help improve the roster ahead of the trade deadline. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.