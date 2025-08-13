Red Sox Rookie Underwent Successful Season-Ending Surgery
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has dealt with some serious injuries this season.
Before the season even began, the Red Sox were bitten by the injury bug. Kutter Crawford hasn't taken the mound for a game yet this season and that doesn't seem likely at this point, although that is speculation. The Red Sox navigated some injuries throughout Spring Training, but Crawford is the one that has stuck since.
On top of Crawford, the Red Sox are also missing Tanner Houck and rookie Hunter Dobbins right now. Both are done for the season with surgery needed for both. For Houck, he needs Tommy John surgery. For Dobbins, he needed surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee.
Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins underwent successful surgery to repair torn ACL
Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald shared on social media that Dobbins has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn ACL.
"From the Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins today underwent successful right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) revision surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. Daniel Cooper at the Carrell Clinic in Frisco, TX," Cerullo said.
Christopher Smith of MassLive.com shared that as of writing, Houck has not undergone surgery yet.
"Red Sox’s Tanner Houck hasn’t undergone his Tommy John surgery yet. Hunter Dobbins did undergo his surgery on his torn ACL," Smith said.
The Red Sox have navigated the injuries well and currently have a 66-55 record after blowing out the Houston Astros, 14-1. The rotation has held together well led by Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito consistently throughout the campaign. There has been building questions for the club, but Walker Buehler has stepped up and has started to turn things around. Dustin May was lights-out against the Astros in the blowout. There's some serious talent in the rotation even with these two out.
It's not everyday a team can survive all of these injuries, but it just goes to show the depth Boston has had this year. The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers and lost Crawford, Houck, and Dobbins and are still thriving. The Red Sox look like a playoff team for the first time in a few years. Last year, the Red Sox fell a part in the second half of the season but that hasn't been the case so far this year. Don't count out Boston even with all of the injuries.