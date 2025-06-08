Red Sox Roster Shuffle Included Bad News For 4-Year MLB Veteran
The Boston Red Sox announced a handful of moves on Saturday and one of the announcements featured was tough for the organization's pitching depth.
Boston announced on Saturday that Robert Stock was being called up to the big leagues, the club was optioning Cooper Criswell to the minor leagues, and that 26-year-old Josh Winckowski was being placed on the 60-Day Injured List.
"Selected RHP Robert Stock to the active Major League roster from Worcester," the team announced. Stock will wear number 78. Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Triple-A Worcester. Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski from Worcester and placed him on the 60-Day Injured List with a right elbow flexor strain."
Winckowski hasn't pitched in a game since May 11th with Worcester. He has made five appearances in the minors this year -- including three starts -- and has a 2.21 ERA. He has appeared in six games with Boston this year and has pitched to a 3.86 ERA.
Stock appeared in 10 games with Boston all the way back in 2020 and had a 4.73 ERA. Overall, he's spent time with the San Diego Padres, Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets in his big league career so far. He's seen time in parts of five big league seasons, including 2025 after getting into the action on April 7th against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Now, he'll get another brief shot with the organization at the big league level but it's going to be a while before Winckowski gets back on the hill.
