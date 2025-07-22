Red Sox Rumors: Boston 'Interested' In Royals' First-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox's search for starting pitching at the trade deadline will dictate a lot about the rest of their season.
Though they got a good start out of Walker Buehler on Monday night, the Red Sox still have to be uncertain about the last two spots in their rotation the rest of the way. And if they could land a real number-two starter, something that's extremely hard to do at this time of year, they'd suddenly be much more formidable contenders.
Boston has been tied to Minnesota Twins star Joe Ryan, but it's a long shot that the All-Star right-hander gets moved. But perhaps there's another potential number-two arm in the American League Central that's a little more attainable.
On Monday, Steve Perrault of Underdog Fantasy projected the Red Sox as the "best fit" for Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic, and while he acknowledged that acquiring Bubic is still a long shot, he said he was "hearing murmurs" that Boston was sniffing around.
"Apparently, he is the second-highest starting pitcher target for the Red Sox behind Joe Ryan," Perrault said. "Now, the cost is gonna be steep. I think it's gonna cost a lot for the Red Sox to get a guy in Bubic who would immediately slot right behind Garrett Crochet in the postseason rotation.
"Whoever would acquire him, and I still think this is unlikely, would only owe him a million dollars the rest of the season... Again, low-percentage chance, but I'm hearing murmurs that the Red Sox are interested. Are they willing to pay what it's going to cost to get him here? Who the hell knows?"
Bubic, 27, is 8-6 with a 2.38 ERA and 115 strikeouts this season through 19 starts. It's a true breakout year for the former first-round pick, who pitched out of the bullpen last year after returning from Tommy John surgery and wasn't a lock to make the rotation entering spring training.
With a year and a half of team control, Bubic is far from a lock to get dealt. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave him a projected 15 percent chance to get traded, which isn't nothing, but is also tough to dream on as a Red Sox fan.
More MLB: Royals Rumors: How Kansas City Is Leaning At Trade Deadline, Per Insider