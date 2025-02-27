Red Sox's 2025 Trades, Signings Given Surprising Grade By MLB Insider
With exactly one month to go before the Boston Red Sox open their 2025 season, it's worth taking a look back on the offseason that was.
In typical Boston sports fashion, there were times throughout the offseason when the fan base grew antsy with the lack of moves being made. However, when all was said and done, the Red Sox had added a new ace, a star infielder, and a few proven arms to round out the pitching staff.
While another bullpen piece could theoretically still be added, the Red Sox's offseason is likely set. The highlights were trading four prospects for Garrett Crochet, signing Alex Bregman to a $120 million contract, and signing Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman to one-year contracts.
While Boston undoubtedly improved their playoff outlook, it was a banner offseason for other teams as well. How did the Red Sox's moves stack up?
On Thursday, USA Today's Gabe Lacques and Bob Nightengale graded all 30 teams' offseasons, and the Red Sox apparently did enough to warrant an "A-minus," but not quite an "A."
"Forget Alex Bregman: Perhaps the most impactful acquisition this off-season was the trade for Garrett Crochet, giving Boston an ace for two years and significant hope that an inconsistent club will finally land its win total in the mid- to high 80s for the first time in four years."
Evidently, Lacques and Nightengale are harsh graders, because the A-minus grade tied the Red Sox for the second-best offseason mark of any team on the list. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on another free-agent binge after winning the World Series, ranked higher with an A-plus.
What might have really cemented this as a banner offseason for the Red Sox would have been locking up Crochet on a long-term extension. He's only 25 and coming off a season where he struck out 12.9 batters per nine innings, but because it was his first year as a healthy starter, it's tough to fully determine his value.
Nevertheless, the Red Sox have to be feeling good about the ground they made up on the rest of the league. But when Opening Day comes around, the report cards are wiped away and all that matters are the wins and losses.
