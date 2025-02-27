Red Sox 24-Year-Old Predicted To Replace Kutter Crawford On Opening Day Roster
If Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford is unable to go for Opening Day, there's an interesting roster hole to fill.
Crawford started 33 games for Boston last season, tying him for the major league lead. He owned the solo lead in home runs allowed, however, and thanks to an influx of new talent on the Boston pitching staff, it looked as though he was slotting in sixth on the rotation depth chart.
The Red Sox could go to a six-man rotation at some point this year to preserve everyone's health, but whether they'd do that right from the jump is unclear. Assuming Crawford's knee soreness keeps him out for the first few weeks of the season, the Red Sox might need either a starter or long reliever to replace him.
There's also stiff competition behind Crawford, with two Triple-A pitchers from a year ago--Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts--battling it out with Cooper Criswell, the Red Sox's main number-five starter from 2024, to be next in line.
In a recent Opening Day roster projection, the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham tabbed Priester, the 24-year-old righty acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates last July, as Crawford's most likely replacement.
"Crawford was able to pitch — and pitch well — with a sore right knee most of last season. The Sox are bringing him along slowly, hoping to avoid surgery," Abraham wrote. "Slot Priester into his spot to start the season, although it could be Cooper Criswell or Richard Fitts."
Priester, 24, pitched just one game with the Red Sox at the major league level, a solid five-inning outing in the season's final game. He pitched to a 5.40 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Worcester after the trade, but drew solid reviews for how he was adjusting to the changes the coaching staff made to his arsenal.
It seems as though some of those tweaks, combined with gaining weight and adding velocity, have given Priester some momentum this spring. Once a top-100 prospect, this could be the righty's time to seize his opportunity and become a full-time big-leaguer.
