Red Sox's Alex Bregman Makes His Feelings On Boston Very Clear
The Boston Red Sox pulled off arguably one of the best moves of the year by signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman.
Bregman was linked to Boston all throughout the offseason and it wasn't hard to see why. He was a near-perfect fit for this Boston club. The Red Sox needed more pop from the right side of the plate and Bregman should do that and more. Plus, he should provide improved defense -- no matter where he plays -- and a great voice in the clubhouse.
The Red Sox are lucky to have him and he signed a three-year deal with Boston. It certainly sounds like everything has gone well so far and he opened up about his thoughts on Boston, as shared by The Athletic's Alex Speier.
"In the case of the Sox, Bregman already has started to reward that trust, establishing himself as a centerpiece of the team, in all senses of the word," Speier said. "Weeks into his Red Sox tenure, he seems very much at home.
“I feel definitely settled in, and it’s been in large part due to the people in this organization, from the coaches and the players and people in the front office," Bregman said as transcribed by Speier. "It’s definitely been awesome, and I’ve gotten to know a lot of people really quickly here, and have really enjoyed my time so far,” said Bregman. “I’ve loved it. I’ve loved every second so far.”
Boston got its guy.
