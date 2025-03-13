Red Sox Get Back-Breaking Update On $19 Million Former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox really can't catch a break right now injury-wise.
Boston's starting rotation has been decimated already and Opening Day isn't even here yet, We are about two weeks away from Opening Day and the Red Sox are expected to have three of their six expected starter begin the season on the Injured List.
Kutter Crawford has been dealing with a knee injury and seems like the furthest away from action. Brayan Bello dealt with some shoulder soreness and has been building up, but is expected to miss a little bit of time as well.
The Red Sox got more bad news as it was shared that Lucas Giolito also will begin the season on the Injured List. Giolito missed the entire 2024 season and has been building up in camp. The Red Sox worked him up slowly but he injured his hamstring in his first Spring Training start. He got an MRI and it was revealed that he had a low-grade hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
Giolito just arrived and said the MRI shows a low-grade hamstring strain," McCaffrey shared on Thursday morning. "He’s not sure next steps but he said he feels good and his work will be based on how he feels. Not sure yet if he can make his next start but he’s still throwing."
Red Sox manager Alex Cora later shared that Giolito will begin the season on the Injured List, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"Lucas Giolito will begin the season on the IL according to manager Alex Cora. 'We’re going to be tested right away,'" McWilliams shared.
On the bright side, McCaffrey shared that Giolito feels alright.
"Giolito just threw and said he feels fine but knows he’s not in charge as far as Cora saying he’ll start on the IL for the hamstring," McCaffrey shared. "He’s hoping it’ll be the minimum stay but said he’s taking it day-to-day.
After missing the 2024 campaign, it's a big year for the former All-Star. He picked up his $19 million player option for the 2025 season and has a $14 million vesting option for 2026. If he pitches under 140 innings in 2025, the 2026 deal will be a $14 million club option. If he pitches above 140 innings, it turns into a $19 million mutual option.
