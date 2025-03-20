Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Alex Bregman-Rafael Devers Drama
There was more drama than expected involving the Boston Red Sox when Spring Training kicked off but it certainly seems like things have calmed down.
Boston has more excitement around this team than any Red Sox team in years. The Red Sox have a great offseason and landed guys like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. On top of that, the Red Sox's top prospects Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer are all nearing big league debuts.
What took the team to an even higher level was the addition of Alex Bregman right around the time Spring Training kicked off. His signing changed the perception of the team. Boston went from being an expected playoff team to now being considered an American League contender.
There's a lot of excitement, but there has been a lot of drama about who will play third base. Bregman and Rafael Devers have been talked about a lot. Devers initially made it clear that he didn't want to move off the position and then said he was willing to do whatever the team wanted from him. Bregman also made it clear he's willing to play anywhere.
Both guys have been nothing short of professional, but the third base question has lingered. It's all but guaranteed right now that Bregman will be the guy on Opening Day with Devers as DH.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined "Foul Territory" and discussed the conversations about third base.
"You just have to be honest," Cora said. "I know people are criticizing the timing, but you've got to be very careful about what you say because if it doesn't happen, how are people going to take it? I got here February 5th because (Devers) was here early. There was a reason I was here. It was to see the kids and to be around him. I was very honest. There's a lot of things going on and this might happen. Then obviously all of the conversations about the position and all of that stuff has happened throughout camp...
"The whole situation about third base and DH, we'll take care of that. He's playing and smiling which is the most important thing...There's certain things that you're not going to agree, but we're going to show up the next day. He's doing that and he's put himself in a great position. He hit a missile the other day off the way and will do the job."
The Red Sox need Devers and Bregman both if they want to accomplish their big goals. It sounds like Cora has everything handled. It's been an odd few weeks with some level of drama, but it's going to be a great season.
