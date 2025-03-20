Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Won’t Commit Opening Day Spot For 25-Year-Old

What is Boston going to do?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation certainly is in question right now.

Boston will enter the new season with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Tanner Houck in the mix to begin the season barring injuries. Everything else is up in the air right now.

One guy who seems like a near guarantee for a roster spot to begin the season is 25-year-old starter Richard Fitts. Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford will begin the season on the Injured List. Fitts has been great in Spring Training so far but didn’t have his sharpest outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers as he allowed three earned runs, six base hits, and struck out one batter over four innings pitched.

After the game, manager Alex Cora was asked if he was willing to commit to Fitts as the team’s No. 4 starter to begin the season but didn’t make the announcement, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Are you ready to say Richard Fitts is your No. 4 starter? 'No,' Alex Cora said," Smith shared.

Fitts still seems like a likely option for Opening Day. It seems like two spots are between Fitts, Quinn Priester, and Sean Newcomb. Maybe even Michael Fulmer could surprise us.

Overall, Fitts has appeared in five games in Spring Training and has a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings pitched. Opening Day is exactly one week away so it clearly won't be long until we have an answer.

Patrick McAvoy
