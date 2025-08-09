Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Honest Connor Wong Assessment With Demotion Looming

Is Wong saving himself from a demotion?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) slides into third base ahead of the tag of San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) slides into third base ahead of the tag of San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the time of year in Major League Baseball when players start to run out of slack.

The Boston Red Sox's catching situation was at a crossroads entering this weekend's three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Starter Carlos Narváez is nursing a knee injury, backup Connor Wong has struggled all year, and the Red Sox just claimed Ali Sanchez, who has no minor-league options, off waivers.

The message to Wong was clear: If Narváez doesn't need a stint on the injured list, you're in danger of being sent to Triple-A.

Connor Wong has big game as potential option looms

Connor Wong
Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) hits an RBI double during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It cannot be overstated just how poorly Wong had played all season entering Friday night's game in San Diego. He was batting .160 with a slugging percentage of .179. He had two (count 'em, two) RBIs all season. It has been a shocking fall from his solid 2024 campaign.

However, with his back against the wall, Wong delivered a 2-for-5 night, including a three-run double in the top of the eighth inning that put the game out of reach. The Red Sox won 10-2, and it's possible Wong gave himself a bit of a reprieve.

But with Narváez set to return on Sunday, there's still a chance the 29-year-old could be sent down. So what did manager Alex Cora have to say after Wong finally came up with a big hit?

“He’s been playing well for a while,” Cora said of Wong, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “He’s not getting results, but he’s swinging the bat well. Taking his walks, hitting the ball hard.”

“He was supposed to be the everyday catcher. He got hurt, and then (Narváez) took the baton and ran with it. But now, (Narváez) is a little bit banged up and he’s going to play a little bit more.”

If Narváez is returning and Wong isn't headed to Triple-A, it's possible the Red Sox could carry three catchers and option infielder David Hamilton or relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A. Otherwise, Sanchez could go back on waivers before ever getting to appear in a game.

We're still waiting for the Red Sox to answer some of these questions. But Wong starting to come around at the plate would undeniably be a win, because Boston has had to lean on Narváez far more than they could have possibly imagined when they acquired him in a fairly low-profile offseason trade.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News