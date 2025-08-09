Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Honest Connor Wong Assessment With Demotion Looming
It's the time of year in Major League Baseball when players start to run out of slack.
The Boston Red Sox's catching situation was at a crossroads entering this weekend's three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Starter Carlos Narváez is nursing a knee injury, backup Connor Wong has struggled all year, and the Red Sox just claimed Ali Sanchez, who has no minor-league options, off waivers.
The message to Wong was clear: If Narváez doesn't need a stint on the injured list, you're in danger of being sent to Triple-A.
Connor Wong has big game as potential option looms
It cannot be overstated just how poorly Wong had played all season entering Friday night's game in San Diego. He was batting .160 with a slugging percentage of .179. He had two (count 'em, two) RBIs all season. It has been a shocking fall from his solid 2024 campaign.
However, with his back against the wall, Wong delivered a 2-for-5 night, including a three-run double in the top of the eighth inning that put the game out of reach. The Red Sox won 10-2, and it's possible Wong gave himself a bit of a reprieve.
But with Narváez set to return on Sunday, there's still a chance the 29-year-old could be sent down. So what did manager Alex Cora have to say after Wong finally came up with a big hit?
“He’s been playing well for a while,” Cora said of Wong, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “He’s not getting results, but he’s swinging the bat well. Taking his walks, hitting the ball hard.”
“He was supposed to be the everyday catcher. He got hurt, and then (Narváez) took the baton and ran with it. But now, (Narváez) is a little bit banged up and he’s going to play a little bit more.”
If Narváez is returning and Wong isn't headed to Triple-A, it's possible the Red Sox could carry three catchers and option infielder David Hamilton or relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A. Otherwise, Sanchez could go back on waivers before ever getting to appear in a game.
We're still waiting for the Red Sox to answer some of these questions. But Wong starting to come around at the plate would undeniably be a win, because Boston has had to lean on Narváez far more than they could have possibly imagined when they acquired him in a fairly low-profile offseason trade.