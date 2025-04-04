Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals Alex Bregman Request Before Home Opener
The Boston Red Sox took on the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon in the team's first home game of the season.
Clearly, there's a lot of excitement around this team right now. The perception hasn't been so positive about a Red Sox team in a few years and it was felt at the ballpark on Friday. Part of the reason for the change in the vibe around Boston obviously was the team's addition of Alex Bregman.
Boston already had made some big moves before Bregman, like acquiring Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler, but landing the two-time All-Star seemingly changed everything. He's been everything the team could've hoped for as well through Spring Training and the first week of the season.
One of the reasons why the Red Sox wanted Bregman was his veteran leadership. He's not pretty much nothing other than win throughout his career to this point and Boston wanted a guy like that.
He was a foe of Boston for years and had too many big-time hits at Fenway Park as a member of the Houston Astros. But, Friday's contest was his first in Boston as a member of the team. Unsurprisingly, he was excited, but manager Alex Cora hilariously shared he told him to not arrive at Fenway Park at 6 a.m. ET ahead of the tilt, as seen in a clip from NESN.
"This guy doesn't matter the environment or where you play, he's going to be locked in," Cora said. "We saw it in Spring Training how serious he took every game, every swing, and every rep. He'll do the same thing here. Obviously, this is a ballpark that he's done some damage against us and we hope that he continues to do damage here at Fenway...As far as the environment, he's loving it. As I told you earlier today, I texted him last night and said 'Bro, don't show up at 6 in the morning, please, we don't need that.'"
He's already is getting plenty of praise from Boston fans and that isn't going to slow down anytime soon.
More MLB: Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Reveals Biggest Big League Surprise