Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Reveals Biggest Big League Surprise
The Boston Red Sox clearly have one of the most exciting rookies in baseball right now.
Boston made the decision during Spring Training to put Kristian Campbell on the big league roster as the team's everyday second baseman and clearly the team has looked like geniuses so far. Campbell has slashed .417/.500/.833 with two home runs and four RBIs. He's currently leading the American League with 10 base hits and four doubles.
He couldn't have asked for a better start to his big league career. But, what has been his biggest surprise? He shared the answer on "MLB Central" on MLB Network.
"I would say playing in front of a lot of people for the first time is different for sure," Campbell said. "The energy is always there. This is the second opening day we've played this season so far. The first one was in Texas and that was electric and the next one is (in Baltimore) with the Orioles.
He's quickly becoming a fan-favorite in Boston and he hasn't even seen anything yet. If he thinks the energy was high on the road, just wait until he takes the field at Fenway Park for the first time on Friday.
Campbell has been everything the team could've hoped for so far and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon after inking a long-term extension with the club. Boston fans certainly are going to get used to having him around.
