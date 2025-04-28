Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Gives Thoughts On Playing For Team USA In 2026 WBC
Garrett Crochet is already the ace of the Boston Red Sox. Could he soon be one of the aces of Team USA?
Excitement is already ratcheting up for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, thanks to the rollicking success of the event in 2023. After Team USA lost to Japan in the championship game last time, the Americans will be out for revenge.
The U.S. has historically struggled to get their top players, especially starting pitchers, to participate in the WBC. The event takes place during spring training, so starters aren't built up yet to throw full outings, and their teams don't want them getting hurt before the season.
However, there's been more enthusiasm around the WBC than ever, and it seems as though there's chance that some of the best American pitchers could participate this time around. Will that list include Crochet?
Well, according to the lefty himself, it's a bit too early to be thinking about these things. But Crochet also didn't rule out the possibility, assuming he makes it to next March at full health.
"I haven't really thought about it a ton because I haven't heard anything. Once I hear something I will think about it," Crochet said, per WEEI's Rob Bradford. "As long as I get through the season healthy I will re-evaluate after that."
Crochet, 25, has pitched to a 1.95 ERA through his first six starts with the Red Sox. He is eighth in Major League Baseball with 37 innings pitched, racking up 44 strikeouts in the process.
The Red Sox just gave Crochet a $170 million extension, and it's clear that the lefty knows his primary obligation is to stay healthy and honor the organization's trust. But the allure of pitching for his country has to be enticing.
