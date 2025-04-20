Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Has Wild Comment After Brilliant Start
The Boston Red Sox really couldn’t ask for more out of Garrett Crochet.
The lefty flamethrower has been pretty incredible to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Crochet has made five starts and …
Crochet has the third-lowest ERA through five games for a hurler in Red Sox history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched. While this is the case, Crochet shared after the game on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox that he feels like he should be even better right now in a clip shared by NESN.
"It feels good, but I feel like I’m getting away with murder,” Crochet said. "It’s only a matter of time until I get caught. I feel like the way that I’m throwing the ball isn’t up to my par. It’s only a matter of time before I get burned, and I’d just rather avoid that at all costs.
"This is not the standard that I hold myself to. I expect to have my best stuff every time out. That was obviously not the case, but you can dream and you can work toward perfection even if you’ll never reach it. That’s kind of what we do as pitchers and baseball players in general."
It’s hard not to root for this guy. He’s 25 years old and already is one of the most electric starters in baseball. His numbers are great. His advanced metrics are phenomenal but he isn't satisfied. He has a 1.13 ERA in five starts. Imagine what this rotation can look like if Crochet takes another step forward? The sky is the limit for this kid and Boston overall.
