Red Sox Flamethrower Sets Boston Record After Just 10 Outings
The Boston Red Sox came away with another win on Saturday afternoon and there was a bit of history in the win.
Boston took down the Chicago White Sox in extra innings. It was a pretty wild affair featuring yet another brilliant start by Garrett Crochet, a home run from Rafael Devers, and a walk-off base hit from first baseman Triston Casas.
It was a great win for the Red Sox and closer Aroldis Chapman also made history as he threw the fastest pitch in Boston history. Chapman tossed a blistering fastball at 102.3 miles per hour and broke Joe Kelly and Daniel Bard’s record of 102.2 miles per hour, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Chapman is up to 102.3 mph, which is the hardest by a Red Sox pitcher in the Statcast era." Cotillo said.
Chapman recently came close to the record with a 102.0 miles per hour. Some shared that he broke the record then, but it wasn’t the case. Now, that can’t be said any longer. Chapman has pitched just 10 games for Boston and already has set the team record for fastest pitch. Imagine what he’s going to look like in the summer?
Chapman already has the Major League Baseball record of 105.8 miles per hour for the fastest pitch in team history. He was able to get to 105.1 miles per hour last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Could Chapman break his own record in the near future?
