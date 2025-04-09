Red Sox's Jarren Duran Reveals Reason For Sharing Mental Health Struggles
Jarren Duran was surrounded by cameras on Tuesday afternoon, and the Boston Red Sox's star outfielder knew it was necessary.
Thanks to the premiere of Netflix's documentary chronicling the Red Sox's 2024 season, the world learned Monday that Duran had attempted suicide in 2022. He had been open about his past mental health struggles, but few knew the extent of how bad things got.
Duran's revelation wasn't easy for him, but the 28-year-old shared it because he was hoping it could help others going through similar battles to reach out and ask for help, which he didn't feel comfortable doing at the time of the incident.
According to MLB.com's Ian Browne, Samaritans, a Boston-based suicide prevention and mental health services center, reported three times their normal amount of calls and texts on Monday night after Duran's admission became public.
"It means a lot,” Duran, per WEEI's Rob Bradford. "That was the whole purpose of me sharing. It's not easy to talk about, but I just really thought deep down that if I could help at least one person, that it was gonna be meaningful. And to hear that is awesome. I hope I can help inspire people to talk about it more."
"I've definitely reached out a lot more than I used to, and that's a big thing for me... So I just kind of remind myself that it's important to reach out and just knowing that other people are doing that, because I talk about it, it's really heartwarming. And I hope that I can help spread the love that people need to support each other."
Red Sox manager Alex Cora, one of Duran's most visible public supporters, said Tuesday that the outfielder was saving lives, applauding him for his courage.
"He should be nominated already for the Roberto Clemente (Award) right now. He should win it, to be honest with you. Just because of what he said and what he’s doing. He’s saving lives. I’m proud of him."
Duran is also in the process of starting his own mental health foundation, with the goal of helping people get the support they need in times of crisis.
