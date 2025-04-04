Red Sox’s Alex Bregman Predicted To Turn Back Clock To 2019
The Boston Red Sox’s front office certainly looks smart right now.
Boston went out and was aggressive throughout the offseason. Garrett Crochet, Aroldis Chapman, and Alex Bregman all have been great so far this season for Boston. Walker Buehler is going to get the ball on Friday in just his second start in a Boston uniform.
The Red Sox also recently locked up Crochet and Kristian Campbell to long-term extensions. Everything is going Boston’s way right now.
There’s a lot to be excited about right now. Bregman specifically had a monster game for Boston on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles and now he will play his first game in a Boston jersey at Fenway Park on Friday.
His first season in Boston has been solid so far and ESPN’s Jorge Castillo thinks it’s going to get even better. He predicted he will make his first All-Star game in six years and belt 30 homers.
"No. 47. Alex Bregman, 3B, Boston Red Sox," Castillo said. "It's strange to see Bregman in another uniform, but the veteran should thrive hitting at Fenway Park -- if past performance is any indication. He owns a slash line of .375/.490/.750 with seven home runs and nine doubles in 21 career regular-season games in Boston. Defensively, he is a massive upgrade at third base over Rafael Devers and provides some versatility should rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell struggle.
"Off the field, he's a respected clubhouse leader with winning credentials for a club looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Season prediction: Bregman takes advantage of Fenway and enjoys his best offensive season since 2019. He slashes .280/.380/.500 with 30 home runs and 35 doubles, and makes his first All-Star team in six years."
If that comes true, Boston fans will be ecstatic.
