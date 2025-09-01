Red Sox's Latest Wilyer Abreu Injury Update Doesn't Sound Promising
The Boston Red Sox have been missing a key piece for the last two weeks, and it's already taking longer than expected to get him back.
Outfielder Wilyer Abreu tweaked his calf on Aug. 17 while tagging up from third base against the Miami Marlins. Initially, he was hoping to avoid a stay on the injured list, then the plan was to bring him back after two weeks for this week's series against the Cleveland Guardians.
However, after shutting him down from running over the weekend, the Red Sox confirmed at the end of last week that Abreu will miss the Guardians series, too. That leaves him a maximum of 21 games left to play before the postseason begins.
Alex Cora gives slightly alarming quote on Abreu
On Sunday, manager Alex Cora spoke about Abreu's injury, and gave a "yes and no" answer about whether he and the medical staff were concerned about the slugger's return timeline. Cora noted that the team should know more on Monday, when the 26-year-old resumes running.
“Slower than what we expected. He’s been able to hit and move around defensively. But he hasn’t been able to run," Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. "So are we concerned? Yes and no. He’ll be back at one point. But I think it’s been longer than expected.”
Cora said he and head athletic trainer Brandon Henry jointly made the decision on Friday to give Abreu a few days off from running, as the injury seemed to be progressing slower than the team hoped.
“To see if Monday’s better,” Cora said, per Smith.
In 108 games, Abreu has slashed .253/.325/.486, with 22 home runs, tying him for the team lead with shortstop Trevor Story. He's done that while playing his trademark Gold Glove defense in right field at the toughest park in baseball to cover the entire position.
The sooner Abreu returns, the more confident the Red Sox can be that he'll be his best self by the postseason, and they're going to need all hands on deck if they can get there.
More MLB: Red Sox Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Walker Buehler Signs With NL Contender