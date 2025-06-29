Red Sox's Roman Anthony Sounds Off On First Multi-Hit Game In Boston
Major League Baseball is hard enough without bad luck coming into play.
Boston Red Sox rookie sensation Roman Anthony was having a rough go early in his big-league career. Entering play on Saturday, he was hitting just .128 in 47 at-bats, and yet anyone watching those at-bats could tell just how advanced an approach the 21-year-old already possesses.
On Saturday, though, that approach finally turned into results. Anthony turned in his first multi-hit game as a big-leaguer, and wound up with three hits, including two doubles, in the Red Sox's much-needed 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
After his big day, which bumped his OPS from .548 to .633, Anthony spoke about the relief of seeing a couple balls fall in after a string of hard-hit outs early in his career.
“It’s always nice when they fall,” Anthony said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I think just the energy itself today, when we got here today, and as a team all day was great. That translated onto the field. It’s super contagious.”
One of Anthony's doubles was a soft ground ball just inside the third base bag to beat the shift, and the other was off a lob from catcher Tyler Heineman, who had taken over on the mound after the game turned into a laugher.
But Anthony deserved the change in fortunes after his streak of bad luck. And he credited a couple of influential figures in the organization for helping him learn on the job.
“Sitting there with guys like (hitting coach Pete) Fatse and working in the cage when I’m not up and talking to guys like Breg (Alex Bregman) and our hitters, it’s contagious,” Anthony said, per Cotillo. “I try to take full advantage of that position. When I’m the DH, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can about all the guys we could possibly face and gather as much info as I can.”
The results will keep coming if Anthony stays committed to the process. And Boston knows it has a likely future superstar on its hands.
