Red Sox Should Consider Projected $71M Mets Starter As Max Fried Backup
The Boston Red Sox are aiming high this offseason.
Boston has been one of a few teams in the mix to sign New York Yankees star Juan Soto. Boston has been looking for other ways to add to the organization as well. The Red Sox were interested in Blake Snell, but he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On top of Snell, there have been reports that have tied Boston to Atlanta Braves star Max Fried and Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. Fried seems like the likelier option of the two as he is left-handed and Boston desperately needs a lefty on the staff with Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford all right-handed.
When Snell signed with Los Angeles, it was reported that the Red Sox would turn their focus to Fried and possibly even enter a bidding war for him with the Yankees.
Fried would be a fantastic addition, but the competition for him is going to be high. If the Red Sox end up missing out on him, the player they should then pursue is former New York Mets starter Sean Manaea. New York also is in the mix for Soto right now.
If the Mets end up landing Soto, they may not want to shell out what it will cost to sign Manaea, especially after just adding another hurler to the rotation in Frankie Montas.
Manaea is projected to land a four-year, $71 million deal this winter after logging a 3.47 ERA across 32 starts in 2024 for New York. He's a fellow left-handed starter and could give Boston exactly what it needs if Fried signs elsewhere. This isn't to say that Fried shouldn't be the Red Sox's top pitching priority this offseason. He absolutely should be. But, Manaea would be a good backup option.
