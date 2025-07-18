Red Sox Sign Ex-Yankees C As First Move Of Second Half
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for some more catching depth and is signing a former member of the New York Yankees to help with this.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are signing old friend and also former Yankees catcher Ronaldo Hernández to provide more minor league depth.
"The Red Sox depleted their Triple-A catching depth by shipping Blake Sabol to the White Sox in a minor trade over the weekend," Cotillo said. "Now, they’re reinforcing the group with an old friend. Ronaldo Hernández, who was with the organization from 2021 to 2023 and played 211 games for Triple-A Worcester, is re-joining the WooSox on a minor league contract, sources said.
"He should be active Friday when Worcester opens the second half of its season. Hernández, 27, was originally acquired along with Nick Sogard in the February 2021 trade that sent Jeffrey Springs (and Chris Mazza) to the Rays. He then spent the next three years bouncing around the upper levels of the organization, hitting 17 homers for the WooSox in two straight years (2022 and 2023)."
So far this season, he is slashing .221/.287/.351 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders/
The move comes in response to the Red Sox’s recent trade sending Blake Sabol to the Chicago White Sox.
The Red Sox have had questions at catcher this season beyond rookie phenom Carlos Narváez. Now, Boston has found a little more minor league depth at the very least with the second half set to kick off.