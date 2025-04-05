Red Sox Star Doesn’t Hold Back After Tough Start To Boston Career
The Boston Red Sox added two big-name starting pitchers this past offseason.
Garrett Crochet has gotten most of the buzz, but he isn’t the only one who was brought to town. The Red Sox also signed Walker Buehler after spending the first eight years of his big league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
When healthy, Buehler has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the last few years. Health has been a real question for him, though. He appeared in just 28 regular season games over the last three years combined.
Buehler is healthy now, but hasn’t gotten off to the start he wanted to begin his Boston career. He’s made two starts and has allowed nine earned runs across 9 1/3 innings pitched. He made his second start of the season on Friday and allowed five runs across five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals.
He opened up about the tough start afterward, as shared in a clip from NESN.
"Frustrating to kind of say the least," Buehler said. "You come to a new team and whatever pedigree I've had, I want to show that. I want ot be that guy here. I want to help this team win. To not do that the first two weeks is frustrating but it's a long season. I've definitely struggled before and I'll struggle again, but I want to have the highs to go with it."
Buehler is just 30 years old and should be just fine. It hasn’t been the start he wanted, but don’t give up on him yet.
