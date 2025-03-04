Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Gets Unfortunate Update: Insider
When will Boston Red Sox star infielder Rafael Devers get into game action in Spring Training?
Devers has been worked back into action slowly as the team attempts to keep him fresh due to his shoulder issues from the 2024 season. March is now here and it was initially planned that Devers would make his Spring Training debut on Wednesday. That will no longer be the case, though, as MLB.com's Ian Browne shared that Devers asked for a little more time.
"It turns out that Devers won't make his debut tomorrow," Browne said. "He still doesn't feel up to speed at the plate during live BP. He asked Alex Cora for a little more time."
Throughout Spring Training, a lot of the chatter has been about who will play third base on Opening Day. The Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and Devers made it clear that he doesn't want to move off third base -- which is completely fair and understandable.
Boston has a lot of decisions to make, but if Devers isn't able to get into game action in the near future, it could make the team's decision easier.
If the Red Sox are going to be good in 2025, they are going to need both Devers and Bregman to thrive. The Red Sox need Devers fully up to speed and his shoulder injury certainly impacted him in 2024, especially toward the end of the campaign.
We are just a few weeks away from Opening Day and this is something already worth watching. This could end up being a nothing story if Devers is able to take the field over the next few days, but if his absence extends, it could be tough.
On the bright side, manager Alex Cora shared that he wasn't worried, as shared by Browne.
"Alex Cora on Raffy's delayed Spring Training debut: 'Raffy is not starting tomorrow. He asked me for more live BPs, so we’ll be good with that. We’ll see where we are over the weekend, but timing-wise, he’s off. I’m not worried about him,'" Browne shared.
Hopefully, he is alright.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Star Kenley Jansen Shares Why He Needed To Leave Boston Early