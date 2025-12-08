Red Sox, Cubs Joined By Mystery Team In Race For Alex Bregman

It has been known from the beginning that it wasn't just going to be a walk in the park for the Boston Red Sox to bring Alex Bregman back to town.

Bregman opted out of his three-year, $120 million deal with the organization for a reason. That's a big chunk of change to walk away from. Why do so if you didn't expect to recoup it and more? Bregman and Boston obviously have been tied to each other ever since because of the fact that the partnership worked so well in 2025.

But the Red Sox aren't the only team that has interest in the three-time All-Star. The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma reported that the Cubs have "renewed" interest in the All-Star after pursuing him last offseason. The Detroit Tigers are a team that has been expected to have interest in him, but Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Tigers' interest in Bregman "has been lukewarm."

The Red Sox have competition

That could be considered positive for Boston, but FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Monday that he's heard of a mystery team in the sweepstakes as well, but can't currently nail down the team.

"There’s other teams involved from what I understand," Murray said Monday. "The fact that I can’t nail down who these teams are is kind of frustrating, but there is a market outside of just Boston and Chicago.”

Now, that's not what you want to hear if you are a Red Sox fan. Bregman fit the organization perfectly in 2025 and gave the team exactly what it needed. Bregman helped to balance the lineup as a right-handed slugger while also playing elite defense at third base. On top of this, he was beloved in the clubhouse and was a veteran leader for the organization.

Retaining Bregman should still be priority No. 1, but there are other teams out there that want him too, right now.

