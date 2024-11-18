Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Superstar Jarren Duran Gives Take On Juan Soto's Fit In Boston

Should the Red Sox add another left-handed hitting outfielder?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off of the field after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox already have one superstar outfielder. In a dream scenario, they could soon add another.

Improbably, the Red Sox appear to be entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, having met with the New York Yankees 26-year-old superstar last week. If they can somehow lure him to the Red Sox, he'd join a young, talented group in the outfield.

Jarren Duran was a revelation for the Red Sox in 2024, making his first career All-Star Game, leading Major League Baseball in doubles and triples, and snagging All-MLB honors. If there's anyone who has his finger on the pulse of what the clubhouse needs these days, it's Duran.

So how does Duran feel about the potential of having Soto as his teammate? Based on a quote from the weekend, it would appear he's more than open to the idea.

“I think he’d hit pretty good,” Duran said during an appearance on MLB Network. “I feel like he’d abuse that Monster in left field, like he has against a couple of times. So that’d be fun to see.”

Soto is magnificent, as demonstrated by his 41-homer season, dominant postseason, and Hall of Fame trajectory. But one concern raised by a certain segment of the fan base is that Soto isn't a good fit purely because he bats left-handed, which is already an imbalance in the Boston lineup.

However, Duran doesn't seem to believe adding another lefty would be cause for concern if it's one as good as Soto.

“I don’t think so," Duran said. "At the end of the day, we are athletes and we can adjust to the lefties if we need to. If you can hit, you can hit. But, you know, that’s not my territory, that’s the front office’s territory to deal with. I’m just here to hang out with the boys and have fun with whoever they put in that lineup.”

In 2024, Soto had a .966 OPS against lefties, which is better than any righty the Red Sox might be targeting besides Tyler O'Neill. It doesn't matter who you put on the mound--Soto is a superstar in any situation.

Soto met with the New York Mets on Saturday and is scheduled to meet with the Yankees on Monday. For now, the Red Sox are holding their breath.

