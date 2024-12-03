Red Sox Surprisingly 'Among The Favorites' To Acquire 8-Time All-Star
When will fireworks kick off across Major League Baseball?
Blake Snell agreed to the first big deal of the offseason as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, there really haven't been any other massive moves since. There have been a few moves -- like Frankie Montas signing with the New York Mets -- but nothing crazy.
There has been a lot of chatter each day about possible free-agent signings and even game-changing trades.
Soon enough, there will be moves left and right and the Boston Red Sox surely will be right in the thick of things. Boston has been one of the most talked-about clubs this offseason already and it seems like it wants to make significant changes.
Free agency is the easiest route to do so, but the Red Sox also have one of the best farm systems in baseball and could afford to lose a few prospects. One player who has popped up recently as a possible target surprisingly is St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado.
He's one of the best third basemen in baseball and seems to be on the trade block. Boston clearly has a great third baseman in Rafael Devers, but there has been talk about moving him to a different position. If this were to happen, maybe a deal could be possible.
NJ.com's Randy Miller actually even said that Boston is "among the favorites" to acquire Arenado.
"The person with knowledge also told NJ Advance Media that the Red Sox have told Soto that they intend to sign two additional big-money free agents, another hitter, and a pitcher," Miller said. "The Red Sox also are among the favorites for a winter trade with the Cardinals for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is on the block."
Arenado has three years left on his deal and could be a great right-handed addition to the lineup. If the Cardinals are serious about trading him, maybe Boston could work.
