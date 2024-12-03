Red Sox 'Maybe The Favorite' For Juan Soto, Per Yankees Insider
The Boston Red Sox are trying to shock the baseball world and it sounds like a move is much more possible than a week ago.
Boston has been pursuing New York Yankees star Juan Soto along with the Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies. At first, it seemed like the Red Sox maybe were just doing their due diligence and didn't actually have a chance to sign him.
Soto is going to land a deal likely in the the $500 to $700 million range and after a few years without spending heavily, it didn't seem likely the Red Sox would hand out a deal of that nature.
Now, things have changed. There has been a lot of chatter about Boston, and it seems like its chances are getting higher each day. At one point the Red Sox very much were on the outside looking in, but now Boston is "maybe the favorite" to sign him, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller.
"The Red Sox have emerged as a favorite — maybe the favorite — to land Yankees free agent Juan Soto, two people with knowledge of the contract negotiations told NJ Advance Media," Miller said. "The Yankees are still hopeful of re-signing Soto, but they’re now more worried about their (American League East) rival Red Sox than the crosstown rival Mets, who have the richest owner in Steve Cohen. The people requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation."
This doesn't mean he's coming to Boston. Until he signs a deal, any team can up their offers in negotiations and change things. But, it at least is a sign that the Red Sox have a chance.
