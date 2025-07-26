Red Sox Update: Insider Squashes Red-Hot Trade Rumors
Will the Boston Red Sox trade away one of their outifelders over the next six days?
The trade deadline is scheduled for July 31st and Boston's outfielders -- specifically Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu -- have been the talk of the organization. While this is the case, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo took to social media on Friday and said Marcelo Mayer's wrist injury and Ceddanne Rafaela getting looks at second base "significantly decreases" the chance of a trade involving an outfielder, by his opinion.
"To me, this significantly decreases the chances of an OF trade, which I already didn't think was going to happen," Cotillo said.
Cotillo shared his opinion, but that is important as he is one of the most respected Boston insiders out there. He isn't the only person over the last few days who have thrown cold water on the idea of one of Boston's outfielders getting moved. Recently, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow even said that a trade involving an outfielder wasn't a necessity.
Over the next few days, you're still likely to see plenty of wild mock trades involving Boston outfielders. While anything could happen, it seems more likely than not that the Red Sox are going to keep their outfield surplus through the end of July. It's a question that will continue to pop up into the offseason and we surely will see a move made at some point, but right now, the surplus is helping Boston in its pursuit of a return to the playoffs.