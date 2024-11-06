Red Sox Urged To Sign $160 Million Superstar Slugger Who Hit 32 Home Runs
It's certainly no secret at this point: the Boston Red Sox have a lineup balance issue.
For as talented as most of the Red Sox's hitters are, an overwhelming majority of them bat left-handed. This creates a matchup nightmare at times, as lefty pitchers mowed the Red Sox down in 2024, often forcing them to bench some of their promising young stars.
With 2024 home run leader Tyler O'Neill, who is right-handed, possibly leaving in free agency, the Red Sox's need is greater than ever. But one recent free agency suggestion would give the Red Sox a righty bat who hit one more home run than even O'Neill did in 2024.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is coming off a career year, and was recently projected for a six-year, $160 million contract by MLB Trade Rumors. Tim Crowley of NESN recently urged the Red Sox to sign Adames in a 2025 free agency surprise.
"Adames would add plenty for the Red Sox around the infield," Crowley said.
"The former Tampa Bay Ray has experience in the American League East and hit more than 30 home runs for the second time in his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. Adames racked up 32 long balls to the tune of a .794 OPS in 2024. His defense is shaky, but the bat may be enough to intrigue the Red Sox if they believe he has versatility."
Adames, 29, fits the Red Sox's need for right-handed hitting, and could theoretically move Rafael Devers off of third base in order to save his longevity. Teammates and coaches also frequently rave about Adames' leadership, and the Red Sox could certainly use a boost from that perspective.
Though 2024 represented a concerning downward trend, Crowley is somewhat off-base in labeling Adames' defense as "shaky." He was worth 20 fielding runs and 26 outs above average from 2022-2023, per Baseball Savant, and has the quick reactions and arm strength needed for third base if Boston ever wanted to move him there.
Ultimately, it's hard to say whether it's worth the Red Sox's time to pursue Adames at his price tag, since they already have an expensive shortstop. Sometimes, though, the way to build the best baseball team is to stockpile all the best players and work out the details later.
