Red Sox Predicted To Win Sweepstakes For $160 Million Ace In Blockbuster Signing
The Boston Red Sox are ravenous for starting pitching. They've made that very clear to this point.
Though the Red Sox finished seventh in Major League Baseball in starting pitching ERA, there were a few stretches where the entire rotation seemed to fatigue at the exact same time. There are some talented arms in Boston, but no bona fide ace, which is the most valuable thing a pitching staff can have.
Presumably, the Red Sox will look to free agency as one solution to find their ace. There are many candidates to become an ace once they land with their new teams, but one recent prediction sees Boston landing the most decorated pitcher available this winter.
Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors projected a five-year, $160 million contract for two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and both Franco and McDonald predicted that the lefty would sign with the Red Sox.
"Snell and Boras could try to... secure six years. Snell has pitched at such a high level that it’s easy to see his argument for doing so. But the likelier outcome is a shorter-term deal — four years at a super-premium annual rate or five years at a very strong (but slightly lesser) annual rate. We’re going with the latter for our prediction," the authors said.
"The Giants aren’t likely to re-sign him... but Snell will have no shortage of big-money and/or clean-payroll teams pursuing him. The Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, Orioles, Tigers, Padres and Cubs will all be in the market for starting pitching this winter."
Dierkes predicted that Snell would sign with the New York Mets, while Franco paired him with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Having Snell join the Red Sox could make the rotation ten times as deadly. The lefty had a 1.23 ERA over his final 14 starts this season, including a no-hitter and a separate 15-strikeout performance. He was the best pitcher in baseball from July onward.
That's the kind of firepower these Red Sox need to make it back to the playoffs. We'll soon see if the front office is willing to pay top dollar to get it.
