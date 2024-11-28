Red Sox Urged To Sign Two-Time All-Star To Projected $175 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox seem like a team that is ready to make a big move.
Boston has had a quiet few years but there has been a lot of speculation that this is the offseason that the organization is going to go back to its high-spending ways. The Red Sox have the means to get deals done and certainly should try.
The Red Sox have been in the mix for New York Yankees star Juan Soto but they also desperately need a frontline starting pitcher.
Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried has been floated as a fit on numerous occasions and ESPN’s David Schoenfield urged Boston to sign him to a projected $175 million deal as “one big move” this winter.
“Boston Red Sox sign LHP Max Fried (6 years, $175 million),” Schoenfield said. “The Red Sox have now missed the playoffs three straight years and five out of six since winning the World Series in 2018, but they're in good shape for the future with a nice core group of position players in Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Triston Casas, plus a loaded farm system...
“Still, that gives them room to be creative -- like making a serious run at Soto. Or they could sign (Alex Bregman), move Devers to first and use Casas in a trade, or let Devers and Casas split time at first and DH… The rotation was solid enough in 2024, ranking seventh in the majors in ERA, but Tanner Houck was the only regular with an ERA under 4.00 and Nick Pivetta is a free agent. None of their starters are left-handed, however, and Fried is a good fit for Fenway Park since he induces grounders so often.”
Fried is one of the best pitchers available and would give Boston exactly what it needs. This is a great idea.
More MLB: Red Sox Suggested As Potential Fit For Brewers Two-Time All-Star