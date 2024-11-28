Red Sox Suggested As Potential Fit For Brewers Two-Time All-Star
We're at the point in the Major League Baseball offseason where rumors and speculation are starting to turn into reality.
The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers made the first big move of the offseason on Tuesday night when they landed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. All-Star lefty Yusei Kikuchi also recently signed with the Los Angeles Angels.
Moves are finally starting to be made and the Boston Red Sox are going to be a team to watch moving forward. There aren't many teams that have been in more rumors than the Red Sox this offseason. Boston has money to spend and plenty of prospects that could be dealt.
Boston has some holes to fill and one that hasn't been discussed too much is the bullpen. The Red Sox had the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.39. Boston needs to fill out the bullpen and also likely will lose star closer Kenley Jansen.
Because of this, ESPN's David Schoenfield suggested Boston could be a fit for Milwaukee Brewers two-time All-Star Devin Williams if he is made available on the trade market.
"One trade option: closer Devin Williams, who will earn close to $8 million in his final year of arbitration," Schoenfield said. "The Brewers could just run out the clock with him, as they did with (Willy Adames). Or they could trade him before free agency, as they did with Josh Hader.
"But what they probably won't want to do is trade Williams in the middle of the season, as they did with Hader in 2022. Trade candidates could include the (New York Yankees), Red Sox, (Toronto Blue Jays), (Los Angeles Dodgers), and (Philadelphia Phillies), among others."
Williams has a 1.83 career ERA in six seasons and certainly could go a long way in helping the Red Sox's bullpen. If he is made available, it may be worth giving the Brewers a call.
