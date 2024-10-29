Red Sox Urged To Trade Slugger To Make Room For $119 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't going to look exactly the same once the 2025 season rolls around in a few months.
Boston isn't going to completely rebuild the organization like some other teams will. But, there will be changes on the way. This mainly means that the club is going to add. The Red Sox will look to the free-agent market and likely bring in a few players.
The Red Sox also are expected to be active in the trade market as they look to balance out their lineup. Because of this, MLB.com's Ian Browne suggested a possible trade involving first baseman Triston Casas and followed by a free agent signing of star third baseman Alex Bregman this winter.
"Who might they be willing to trade? First baseman Triston Casas could be the one core player from the Major League roster the Red Sox would consider trading," Browne said. "He is left-handed like many of Boston’s best hitters. Also, moving Casas could give Boston the flexibility to move Rafael Devers off third base. Improving their infield defense is another top priority. If Casas was traded and Devers moved to first or DH, the Sox could sign someone like Alex Bregman to play third."
Boston has been floated as a hypothetical option for Bregman on multiple occasions already since the regular season came to an end. It would be sad to see Casas go, but an infield with both Devers and Bregman in it would be dynamic. Bregman would be expensive but could be worth the price.
