Red Sox Will Target Dodgers $75M All-Star If They Miss On Juan Soto, Per Insider
As the entire baseball world awaits Juan Soto's $700 million decision, the Boston Red Sox seem to be zeroing in on a backup plan.
The Red Sox have stayed in the Soto sweepstakes until the bitter end, which is a legitimate accomplishment given the insane numbers being thrown out by various insiders. It seems at this point that $700 million will be the bare minimum Soto obtains, and no one has yet ruled Boston out.
However, every Soto suitor needs a Plan B; perhaps the Red Sox more than most. Boston needs a slugger who can do damage against left-handed pitching, a need exacerbated by Tyler O'Neill signing with the Baltimore Orioles.
It turns out that as backup plans go, two-time All-Stars aren't a bad fit.
On Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Red Sox were zeroing in on Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers as their top Soto replacement in free agency. The market for Hernández will likely pick up once Soto makes his decision.
"The Red Sox intend to pursue Teoscar Hernandez if they don’t sign Juan Soto, per source. Boston is believed to prefer Hernandez over Anthony Santander," Feinsand said on X.
The Blue Jays are also in the mix for Hernandez, though it appears they prefer the switch-hitting Santander. The markets for both Hernandez and Santander are sure to be very active as soon as Soto makes his decision."
Hernández, who is 32, had a fantastic bounce-back season after signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers, who are regarded as the most likely team to win him back. He hit a career-high 33 home runs with a 137 OPS+, taking home his third Silver Slugger Award.
As an added bonus, Hernández has always crushed the ball at Fenway Park. He has 14 home runs in 45 career games in Boston, boasting an OPS well above .900.
If Soto does choose one of the New York teams over the Red Sox, pivoting quickly and decisively to Hernández could pay dividends. But if they lose out on the LA slugger as well, the positive mood surrounding the Boston offseason may begin to sour.
