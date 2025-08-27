Red Sox World Series Champ Takes Parting Shot At Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants in June, but he'll be a key storyline for the Boston Red Sox in their championship pursuits for many years to come.
When the Red Sox paid Devers $313.5 million before the 2023 season, they envisioned him bridging the gap between their most recent World Series win and their next one. Instead, things got so toxic between player and front office that Boston sent him across the country largely to get a do-over on that contract.
It's one of the most polarizing trades in recent Major League Baseball memory, and so far, the Red Sox have emerged on the right side of the scoreboard. That prompted another former Boston champion to take a parting shot at Devers on Wednesday.
Kevin Millar says Red Sox better off without Devers
During his appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, ex-Red Sox first baseman and current television analyst Kevin Millar said the Red Sox were better off having moved on from Devers, who publicly refused to play first base in Boston, but now regularly plays the position for the Giants.
"Players don't win championships. Teams win championships," Millar said. "End of story. You need good players, but everybody's good in the big leagues. I don't care who you are.
"They were in last place, what, three out of four years when he was hitting third?" he continued. "And I'm not putting this all on Devers, by the way, I'm just giving you examples of factual stuff. He is a great player, but this year, something happened. Whether he got bummed out with ownership, whether the Bregman thing wasn't communicated to him, I get all that."
Devers caused a lot of commotion in Boston early in the season, and though he hasn't said anything negative about the franchise since his departure, there's been plenty of criticism lobbed his way. Millar's words are honestly somewhat tame in the grand scheme of things.
One thing is for certain: When Devers returns to Fenway Park as a Giant next August, the fan reaction is going to be fascinating to observe.
