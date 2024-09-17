Red Sox, Yankees Could Get In Bidding War For Projected $165 Million Star
Could the Boston Red Sox snatch a superstar from a rival this winter?
Boston needs to find a way to add a little more right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup. The Red Sox's lineup has been very lefty-heavy all season, and it has cost the team at times. Plus, the offense, in general, has struggled lately and needs some sort of reinforcement this winter.
The Red Sox will have money to spend and need to find a good way to do so to take the next step and become contenders once again. There will be some intriguing players available this winter who could help. One player who recently was suggested as a fit is Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman would be great, but Boston clearly is set at third base. While this is the case, The Athletic's Chandler Rome suggested that Bregman could transition to second base and that the Red Sox then would be a "logical" landing spot.
"Alex Bregman will be the best third baseman available on the free agent market this winter, but Scott Boras isn't one to pigeonhole his clients," Rome said. "Markets expand if his players are versatile, even one of baseball's best defensive third basemen. Boras isn't promoting a position change, though this weekend he did offer a reminder to clubs that Bregman 'can play second base.'
"Playing Bregman at second base -- if even for one season while the Red Sox await the arrival of prospect Kristian Campbell -- would seem logical. Gleyber Torres' impending free agency could leave the New York Yankees seeking a second baseman, too, though Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a candidate to move there in Torres' absence. Third base, then, would be vacated."
If the Red Sox and Yankees were to both end up getting involved in the sweepstakes to sign Bregman, that certainly would drive the price up. The most likely option is that Boston won't be in the mix, but it's too early to tell.
