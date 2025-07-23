Red Sox, Yankees Headlining Dylan Cease Surprise Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox have been talked about plenty ahead of the trade deadline with nothing really to show for it yet.
That isn’t surprising. The trade deadline is still over a week away and will pass on July 31st. But, buzz around Boston is only going to increase and the team that has been linked to the club the most is the San Diego Padres.
This is because San Diego reportedly has been interested in Jarren Duran. But now, there’s more to think about as well. ESPN’s Buster Olney shared that starter Dylan Cease could be a trade chip and San Diego has spoken with American League East teams about him.
"A surprise name has emerged in the starting pitcher market: Dylan Cease, who will be eligible for free agency at year's end," Olney said. "Perception of other teams is that the Padres are intent on making a push for the playoffs, and would use Cease to help fill other roster needs. Mets, AL East teams, Cubs among teams that have talked about him."
The New York Post's Jon Heyman also shared that Boston is one of the teams that has reached out, along with the New York Yankees.
"The Padres are listening on Dylan Cease, with the Yankees, Mets, Cubs and Red Sox among teams believed to have checked in," Heyman said. "SD is a buyer but often listens on rentals. Major long shot!"
Does this mean that a deal is going to happen? At this point, no. But, if Cease is available and is willing to sign an extension — that part is speculation — that’s the type of move that could get a team interested. Boston needs another starter and has a surplus of outfielders. Could this be a sign of things changing?