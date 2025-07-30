Red Sox Youngster From Controversial Trade Dishes On Murky Future In Boston
Not much has gone right for Vaughn Grissom in a Boston Red Sox uniform.
The 24-year-old infielder, who arrived in the Chris Sale trade in December of 2023, has not seen major league action at all this season. Following an injury-interrupted 2024 season in which he batted .190 in only 31 games in Boston, he was usurped on the organizational depth chart by former top prospect Kristian Campbell.
Campbell and Grissom are now teammates with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, but it's clear the former has an opportunity to earn his way back to the big leagues, while the latter can't quite say the same.
On Tuesday, Grissom gave a candid quote about his uncertain future in the Red Sox organization, which has become clear as he's remained in Worcester despite a strong overall season at the plate.
“It’s a weird one because I don’t really expect much more opportunity here just because decisions that were made were made, and it kind of didn’t involve me,” Grissom said, via Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive. “So there’s not much that I can do. I mean, all those decisions and stuff, they make sense in a way, but I guess it sucks a little bit. But, I mean, it is what it is.”
When infielder Marcelo Mayer went on the injured list last week, it was David Hamilton the Red Sox called up from Triple-A instead of Grissom. That made sense, since Hamilton will likely play more of a bench role, but its was still telling in terms of Grissom's chances of earning his way back to Boston.
Grissom has an .809 OPS, 96 hits, and 12 home runs for the WooSox in 88 games this season, and he's done it while moving all around the diamond. He's got 48 games at second base, 21 at shortstop, 12 at third base, and 10 at first base.
Once thought of as the future starting second baseman for the Red Sox, Grissom now sits in limbo. He might be a trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline, if only to give him a shot with another organization and try to capitalize on any remaining value he might have.
The fact that Sale won the Cy Young Award for the Atlanta Braves last season will always hang over the Red Sox's heads. But the story of Grissom's career still isn't written. It's now a question of whether that career will continue with the Red Sox.