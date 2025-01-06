Report: Red Sox 'Strong Contenders' for $74M All-Star, May Be Out On Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox are fully embroiled in the rumor mill, and one name seems to be at the center of it all: Nolan Arenado.
In a Sunday report from Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive, we learned that Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman, is ready and willing to approve a trade to the Red Sox, and that first baseman Triston Casas is still available via trade this winter.
Nothing is known to be imminent, but those are fairly suggestive rumors. On Monday, more smoke is being added to the fire.
New details emerged in a report from John Denton of MLB.com. Among them: the Red Sox may be close to dropping their pursuit of former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, an Arenado trade may be "contingent" on dealing Casas, and Trevor Story has been recruiting Arenado to come to Boston.
"The Red Sox have emerged as a strong candidate to land Arenado via a trade from the Cardinals, a source told MLB.com in recent days," Denton wrote. "Boston could be close to pulling out of the sweepstakes for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who could potentially command a deal worth $200 million, per the source."
"Red Sox shortstop/second baseman Trevor Story, who played with Arenado in Colorado from 2016-20, has been selling his friend on the merits of playing for Boston in recent weeks. However, a Cards-Red Sox swap could be contingent on St. Louis swallowing a sizable chunk of the money still owed to the third baseman and Boston also dealing first baseman Triston Casas for value."
Arenado, 33, had a 101 OPS+ in 2024, signaling the beginning of a possible decline. He's an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glover at third base, but Bostonians don't care about past results. Especially if Casas, who owns a 125 OPS+ through his age-24 season, blossoms into a superstar.
Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons, so trading for him would save Boston some money over inking Bregman to a long-term deal. However, Bregman is younger, had a better 2024 season, and could also play second base, which would more easily allow the Red Sox to keep Casas.
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow would be putting his reputation on the line by swapping out Casas for Arenado in any fashion. Time can only tell whether such a move happens, then whether it succeeds or backfires.
