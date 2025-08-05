Roman Anthony Injury Explained: Why Red Sox Pulled OF Vs. Royals
The Boston Red Sox are holding their breath right now.
Right before the Red Sox began their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, they scratched outfielder Roman Anthony from the lineup just before first pitch.
Unsurprisingly, that led to an outcry on social media and plenty of fear. A video circulated on social media from the NESN feed that looked like it showed Anthony grimacing and touching his back. In the clip, he also called the trainers over.
Initially, the Red Sox didn't announce why Anthony was pulled. But, eventually, they announced that the reason for the last-second scratch was "mid-back tightness," as shared on social media by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Roman Anthony was scratched due to mid-back tightness, the Red Sox announce," Cotillo said.
As of writing, it hasn't been announced the severity of the injury When the game is over and the club speaks to the media, that will likely when the next bit of information about Anthony comes out. The 21-year-old has appeared in 46 games so far this season at the big league level and has been a revelation for Boston. He's slashing .283/.400/.428 with two homers, 19 RBIs, 15 doubles, one triple, 27 runs scored.
When Anthony arrived in Boston, the Red Sox were struggling, This was shortly after the club made it clear that the young guys -- like Anthony and Marcelo Mayer -- weren't going to be called upon to be saviors for the organization. Anthony isn't a savior, but Boston is 30-16 in games he's played this season.
Boston seemingly had a surplus of outfielders but that idea is being tested.