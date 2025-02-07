The Athletic Pairs Red Sox With 16-Year Veteran Reliever In Free Agency
Spring is on the horizon, but the Boston Red Sox still have work left to do before they can move on from winter.
If they aren't going to get Alex Bregman, which certainly feels like a strong possibility at this point, the Red Sox's main focus should be on the bullpen. Last season was a total collapse after the second half, with the bullpen blowing 18 of their 32 save opportunities.
David Robertson of the Texas Rangers may well be the most impactful free-agent reliever left standing, and he would make a strong addition to the Boston bullpen. Even entering his age-40 season, Robertson can rack up strikeouts with the best relievers in the league.
On Friday, The Athletic's Chad Jennings paired each MLB team with one remaining free agent, and though he never specifically called it a "prediction," he noted that the Red Sox would be a great fit for Robertson.
"Massive impact would come from signing Alex Bregman, but short of that, the Red Sox could use another dependable arm in their bullpen, and Robertson, who pitched like his old self as a 39-year-old last season," Robertson wrote.
"He would give the team another experienced reliever who could even be an option in an uncertain ninth inning."
Last season, Robertson put up a 3.00 ERA and 2.65 FIP in 72 innings for the Texas Rangers, striking out 99 batters. That strikeout total ranked sixth among all relievers in baseball, and is by far the most of any remaining free agent.
The Red Sox also signed the reliever with the seventh-most strikeouts last season (Aroldis Chapman, 98), so with swing-and-miss stuff clearly a priority, Robertson looks like the last, best fit remaining.
There are surely plenty of teams left interested, but if the Red Sox can't win a bidding war for a 16-year veteran reliever at this point, they truly have no sense of pride when it comes to spending in free agency.
