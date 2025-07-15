Two Former Red Sox Players On Official All-Star Game Rosters (And One Bonus)
Some years, it feels like all the Boston Red Sox's best talent is already playing for other teams. That's not the case in 2025.
In years past, ex-Red Sox stars like Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Craig Kimbrel all found their way to the Midsummer Classic. Former Boston players outnumbered current names in 2022 and 2023. This season, it's the current Red Sox who narrowly come out on top.
And because Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman are all in their first year with the Red Sox, no Boston All-Stars will be playing with former teammates from their days at Fenway Park.
However, there are still two former Red Sox playing in the All-Star Game this season. Plus, there are some noteworthy omissions, including some big names that didn't earn the roster nod this year and some who could even consider themselves snubs.
Chris Sale (Starting Pitcher, Atlanta Braves)
Ah, the trade that continues to hang over chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's head like a dark cloud. Before the 2024 season, Sale was traded to Atlanta for infielder Vaughn Grissom, who hasn't escaped Triple-A all season and batted .190 in 31 games with the Red Sox last year.
The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner and now a nine-time All-Star, Sale was brilliant again this season before suffering a rib fracture in mid-June, which has currently sidelined him indefinitely. He went 5-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 114 batters in 89 1/3 innings.
Kyle Schwarber (Designated Hitter, Philadelphia Phillies)
Every Red Sox fan wishes Schwarber's brief time in a Boston uniform could have been extended. He's been sensational in his four years with the Phillies, making his second All-Star appearance since signing there and third overall.
Schwarber beat out very recent Red Sox DH Rafael Devers for the backup spot to Shohei Ohtani on the National League roster, and it's hard to say he didn't deserve the nod. He's got a .247/.378/.545 slash line (151 OPS+) with 30 home runs, 69 RBI, and 66 runs.
Bonus: David Peterson (Starting Pitcher, New York Mets)
Bet you didn't know David Peterson was a 28th-round Red Sox draft pick in 2014. Boston selected him out of Regis Jesuit H.S. in Aurora, Col. But the lefty passed up on signing and it proved to be a great decision, as he was taken in the first round (20th overall) by the Mets after three years at the University of Oregon.
Peterson is a first-timer and the Mets are thrilled to have him. He has a 6-4 record and 3.06 ERA across 18 starts, striking out 93 batters in 109 innings.
The Snubs:
Devers certainly could have been included if the NL was willing to carry a third DH, and he would have been the likely starter for the AL had the Red Sox not abruptly shipped him to San Francisco.
Nick Pivetta, who signed with the San Diego Padres before the season, has been excellent in a park that holds his fly balls better than Fenway used to. He's 9-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 19 starts, striking out 122 in 109 innings. He pitched on Sunday, or there's a solid chance he would have been named a replacement over the Milwaukee Brewers' recently-debuted rookie Jacob Misiorowski.
Nathan Eovaldi missed a couple of starts due to injury, and he also pitched on Sunday, so he wasn't on the table as a potential replacement. But in 16 starts, he's 7-3 with a minuscule 1.58 ERA, so of all the ex-Red Sox, he probably has the most reason to feel miffed.
Lastly, it's weird to see Mookie Betts not make it to his ninth All-Star Game, but the former Red Sox Most Valuable Player didn't deserve it. He put up just a .696 OPS in 89 games, though his defense has far surpassed expectations as a full-time shortstop.