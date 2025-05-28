Unbelievable Red Sox Stat Shows Just How Far Boston Has Fallen Since 2018
If you thought it couldn't get any worse for the 2025 Boston Red Sox, you must not know these Boston Red Sox.
Only 17 hours after the Red Sox left the field dejected after Christian Yelich's walk-off grand slam, Boston got walked off by the Milwaukee Brewers yet again. They're now four games under .500, nine games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East, and 0-5 since Alex Bregman went on the injured list.
It's hardly worth delving into Wednesday's game, because it was all too predictable. From Ceddanne Rafaela's boneheaded baserunning, to Jarren Duran dropping a line drive, to Kristian Campbell's cringeworthy throw home in the tenth inning, this game had all the trademark sloppiness the Red Sox have made their norm.
But there's one number that should make the Red Sox truly feel ashamed of where they've arrived as an organization: 464.
Since the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox are now 464-464, exactly .500, during the regular season. Liam Fennessy of Pod on Lansdowne was the first to point out this fact on X (formerly Twitter).
It's perfect symbolism, no? The Red Sox have had talented players all the while these past seven years. They've also made some decisions that have ruffled all sorts of feathers (see: Betts, Mookie). And all the while, they've played an incredibly frustrating, sloppy brand of baseball.
Add all of that up, and you get pure, unfiltered mediocrity.
This season has been the most frustrating of all so far. The Red Sox finally have a true ace in Garrett Crochet. They had, until last week, a great three-hitter and Gold Glove third baseman in Bregman. But they've come up short in so many other ways, many of which you simply don't see from good baseball teams.
The Red Sox are now 6-15 in one-run games. They've somehow been walked off in six of their last 11 road games, including twice on back-to-back nights. They're once again at the bottom of the American League in errors, with 46 on the season after three more on Wednesday.
Plenty of solutions will be suggested in the coming days and weeks. Perhaps the Red Sox will finally promote number-one prospect Roman Anthony. Perhaps they'll shake up the roster in some other ways, maybe even a surprise cut.
But the scary part is that at this point, there's nothing to suggest any of those changes would matter. It's a top-to-bottom organizational malaise, and that could potentially take a long time to solve.
