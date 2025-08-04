Why Latest Red Sox Trade Criticism From MLB Insider Is Off Base
The Boston Red Sox have been a popular target for ire in the wake of Thursday's trade deadline, though it hasn't affected their play in the slightest.
To be clear, those who think the Red Sox failed to do enough to boost their playoff chances are justified. Boston only added two players: a starting pitcher with a 4.85 ERA in Dustin May, and a solid multi-inning reliever in Steven Matz. Both of them are rentals, and both cost a significant price.
However, the critiques that hit home are the ones that point out that the Red Sox probably should have done more. Both trades made sense in a vacuum, and the Matz trade in particular made all the sense in the world.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic disagrees, however. He wrote Monday that trading first base prospect Blaze Jordan to St. Louis for Matz was the "weirdest trade" of the entire deadline.
"I just didn’t understand the move for Boston: adding a 34-year-old failed starter-turned-reliever who is making $12.5 million (and will be a free agent at season’s end) for Jordan, who has slashed .304/.373/.486 between Double A and Triple A this year," wrote Bowden.
Sure, Jordan might turn out to be a valuable asset for St. Louis. That's always the risk a team runs when they buy on rentals at the deadline. But the more important fact is that he wasn't going to be a valuable asset to Boston unless they could cash him in as a trade chip.
Jordan, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round in 2020, was going to be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter if Boston didn't place him on the 40-man roster. And with Triston Casas returning from injury at some point, plus Kristian Campbell's emergence as an option at first, there was no reason to think they were going to burn a roster spot on Jordan.
Plus, as good as Jordan has been this year, his track record has been up and down throughout his time in the minors, and he has never provided the kind of power you'd like to see from a major league first baseman. It was good business to trade him while he was in the middle of a strong campaign.
Also, who cares if Matz is a "failed starter?" The Red Sox intend to use him only out of the bullpen, and he's got a 2.91 FIP this year.
So critique the Red Sox for not doing more all you want, Jim Bowdens of the world, but it's not hard to see why the Matz trade made plenty of sense for a team that needed more innings-eaters.